Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.83 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Stewart Information Services’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS.

Shares of STC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.92. 133,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,976. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stewart Information Services has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $55.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.67. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.30%.

In related news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,931,472. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Stewart Information Services news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,894.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 2,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 117,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,931,472. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,991,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,052,000 after purchasing an additional 91,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,683,000 after purchasing an additional 21,654 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,816,000 after purchasing an additional 169,056 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,074,000 after acquiring an additional 418,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,255,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

