STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) is Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the quarter. STERIS makes up approximately 3.6% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned 0.09% of STERIS worth $17,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in STERIS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of STERIS by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.04. The company had a trading volume of 364,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,397. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 215.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.17. STERIS plc has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $234.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.33.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on STE shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on STERIS from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

