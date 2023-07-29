Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Stericycle had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $669.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Stericycle updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.75-$2.05 EPS.

Stericycle Price Performance

SRCL traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.80. 852,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,397. Stericycle has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $56.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Stericycle by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Stericycle by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Stericycle

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRCL. Truist Financial began coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

(Get Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.