Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Stericycle in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $42.80 on Friday. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $56.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 186.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $669.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stericycle will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Markel Corp raised its stake in Stericycle by 6.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 631,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,220,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stericycle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 54.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

