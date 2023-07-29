Stephens Trims Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Target Price to $47.00

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CALM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.58. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $65.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of -0.06.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $688.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.94 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 53.64% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,347,000 after purchasing an additional 48,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,540,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,914,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,542,000 after purchasing an additional 111,339 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,339,000 after acquiring an additional 45,771 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 28.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,344,000 after acquiring an additional 343,518 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Stories

