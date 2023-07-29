Stephens Increases Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $135.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stephens from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.71.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE FI traded up $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $124.99. 3,294,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,536,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.38 and a 200 day moving average of $115.93. The company has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $130.74.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 6.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 67,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 104.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

