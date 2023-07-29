Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.14

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as low as C$0.14. Starcore International Mines shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 53,000 shares.

Starcore International Mines Trading Up 15.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

About Starcore International Mines

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing mineral resources in Mexico. The company, through its subsidiary, Compañia Minera Peña de Bernal, SA de C.V., explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine consists of 8 mining claims that covers an area of 12,991.78 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

