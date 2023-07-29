Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,583 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 107,049 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 402,002 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,860,000 after purchasing an additional 161,295 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.25. 5,321,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,293,318. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.44. The company has a market cap of $116.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.19.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

