Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Receives $10.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Stagwell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STGW opened at $6.65 on Friday. Stagwell has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Stagwell had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $622.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Stagwell will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Stagwell news, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,069.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Stagwell news, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,069.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $150,000,030.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STGW. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,579,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,960 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 1st quarter valued at $10,541,000. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,100 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,706,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 1,951.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 980,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 932,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

