StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Short Interest Up 87.5% in July

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

SZLSF stock remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 823. StageZero Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter.

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd., a vertically integrated healthcare company, develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications in North America and Western Europe. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies RNA-based biomarkers from whole blood.

