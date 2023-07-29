St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 392 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.61. 9,476,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,511,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.32.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.