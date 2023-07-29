St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Invests $100,000 in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,400 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.98. 11,243,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,559,924. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

