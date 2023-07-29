St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.6% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,436,543,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532,190 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.90. The stock had a trading volume of 33,296,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,855,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.61.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

