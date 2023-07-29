St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,504 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 35.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth about $581,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth about $356,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 13.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 448.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 33,712 shares during the period.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 0.9 %

ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.55. 19,390,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,865,395. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

