St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.0% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

Shares of MRK traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $106.34. 6,904,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,994,922. The firm has a market cap of $269.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.03%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $8,752,839.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $8,752,839.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,711 shares of company stock worth $16,973,762 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

