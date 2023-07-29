St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.83. 90,863,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,958,952. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.51. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $153.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.21.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.