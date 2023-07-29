St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 6,183 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 564.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,876,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,532,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,355,000 after purchasing an additional 882,316 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,231,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,368,999. The company has a market cap of $147.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.72. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

