St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.9958 per share on Monday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 82.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This is a boost from St Barbara’s previous dividend of $0.22.

St Barbara Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STBMY opened at $1.21 on Friday. St Barbara has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $4.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of St Barbara from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

St Barbara Company Profile

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

