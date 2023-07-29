SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Down 0.1 %

RSG traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.50. 1,249,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $155.94.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Republic Services from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.27.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.