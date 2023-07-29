SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for approximately 1.0% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its stake in Corning by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 519,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after buying an additional 34,957 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Corning by 34.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 145,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 37,308 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Corning by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,955,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,247. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average is $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 256,211 shares of company stock worth $8,521,777. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GLW. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.