SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,456,000 after purchasing an additional 735,356 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7,020.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 175,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,406,000 after acquiring an additional 172,699 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,494,000 after acquiring an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 341,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,821,000 after acquiring an additional 99,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,999,000 after purchasing an additional 71,685 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.45. The stock had a trading volume of 220,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,119. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $260.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.86.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

