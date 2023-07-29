SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 2,400 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.90. 33,296,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,855,008. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average of $30.61. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $254.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

