Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Short Interest Down 16.3% in July

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of SPRB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. 44,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,171. Spruce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $89.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SPRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPRB. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 28,907 shares in the last quarter.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

