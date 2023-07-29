Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Position Reduced by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,700 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology makes up 9.8% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Privium Fund Management B.V. owned 0.11% of Spotify Technology worth $29,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $154.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wolfe Research raised Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE SPOT traded up $4.13 on Friday, hitting $148.65. 2,965,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,038. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.04 and a 200 day moving average of $135.54. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 1.76.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

