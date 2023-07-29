Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $180.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.80.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Up 2.9 %

Spotify Technology stock opened at $148.65 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.