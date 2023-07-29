Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.77

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$34.77 and traded as low as C$33.20. Spin Master shares last traded at C$33.32, with a volume of 49,691 shares changing hands.

TOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Spin Master from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC raised Spin Master from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$34.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.89.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.18. Spin Master had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of C$367.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spin Master Corp. will post 2.4867763 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

