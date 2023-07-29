Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Sells 20,190 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,190 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet makes up approximately 5.3% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Zimmer Biomet worth $25,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.34. 997,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,961. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.35.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBH. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

