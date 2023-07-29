Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,155 Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter worth $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Teleflex by 526.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $742,289.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Price Performance

TFX traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $252.32. 263,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $182.65 and a 12 month high of $276.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.26.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.11 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.25.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

