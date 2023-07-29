Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Lowers Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up approximately 2.6% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $12,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 60.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on TSCO. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.65.

Shares of TSCO traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.99. 1,416,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,719. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

