Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust makes up approximately 3.0% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $14,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 170.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 22,870 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at about $599,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Northern Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.06. 982,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $104.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.