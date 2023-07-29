SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,080 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.74. The stock had a trading volume of 420,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,392. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.17 and a 200-day moving average of $123.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.74.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

