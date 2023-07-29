SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Holdings Lowered by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,835,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.74. The stock had a trading volume of 420,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,392. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $132.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.94.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

