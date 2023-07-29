SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 295.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter.

XAR stock opened at $122.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $91.37 and a 52 week high of $123.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.22.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

