SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up about 1.8% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC owned 1.26% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $21,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.15. 43,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,345. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.02. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $59.36 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.