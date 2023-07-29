SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stock Position Raised by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,759 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,095. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.00. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

