SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Position Reduced by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,437 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,095. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $29.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.00.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

