SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Raised by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,548,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,946 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 6.3% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.16% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $178,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,850,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.27.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

