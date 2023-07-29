SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Increased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.5% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% in the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,523,000 after buying an additional 609,469 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $181.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,822,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,245,961. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.20.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.