SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 276.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $181.86 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.25.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

