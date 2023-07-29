S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,921 shares of company stock worth $4,031,824 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $392.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,418,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,303. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.78. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $428.65. The stock has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.