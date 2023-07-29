Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE LUV traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,511,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,307,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $40.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James cut Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279,472 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $715,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $44,210,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $613,243,000 after buying an additional 1,269,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after buying an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

