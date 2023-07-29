SouthState Co. (SSB) to Issue Dividend of $0.52 on August 18th

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the bank on Friday, August 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous dividend of $0.23.

SouthState has increased its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. SouthState has a payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SouthState to earn $7.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

SouthState Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSB traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.59. 454,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,364. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.14. SouthState has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $91.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.20). SouthState had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $555.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SouthState will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $520,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 729 shares in the company, valued at $49,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SouthState by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,139,000 after buying an additional 3,528,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SouthState by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,017,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,778,000 after buying an additional 1,260,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SouthState by 666.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,329,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,497,000 after buying an additional 1,155,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SouthState by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,762,000 after buying an additional 1,114,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in SouthState by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,402,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,481,000 after buying an additional 1,066,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SouthState from $82.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SouthState has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

