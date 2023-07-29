Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SFST. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Southern First Bancshares from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Southern First Bancshares Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SFST stock opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $241.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $31.46.

Insider Activity

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $22.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Andrew Borrmann bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $56,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $339,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 7,821 shares of company stock worth $195,547 in the last quarter. 7.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFST. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 31,397 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 12.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 9.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

