Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Sonic Automotive has raised its dividend by an average of 37.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Sonic Automotive has a dividend payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sonic Automotive to earn $7.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $62.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.85 and a beta of 1.83.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.20. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 31.54% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $295,815.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,114,019.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 353.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

