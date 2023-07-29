Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,700 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the June 30th total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,527.0 days.

Solvay Stock Performance

Solvay stock remained flat at $106.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. Solvay has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $117.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.79.

Get Solvay alerts:

About Solvay

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.