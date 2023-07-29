Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,458 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $9,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 45,635 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,405. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.40. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.71 and a 52 week high of $49.39.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

