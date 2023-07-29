Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,613 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after buying an additional 112,078 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $28,443,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in AT&T by 147.1% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 25.4% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,360,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,736,094. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.27.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

