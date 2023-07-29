Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.28 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,616 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,112,247,000 after buying an additional 423,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Medtronic by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,080,000 after buying an additional 2,157,370 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,316,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Medtronic Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,446,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872,507. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $117.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.