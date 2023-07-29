Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $375,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,149 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,487,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,680.2% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,964,000 after acquiring an additional 741,453 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.39. 6,004,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,257,364. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.33.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

