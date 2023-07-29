Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,283,000.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,097. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average of $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

